Suspect fatally shot 2 Honolulu officers, set fire that destroyed several homes: Sources

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two police officers were fatally shot Sunday, a third was injured and at least four homes in an affluent Diamond Head neighborhood were destroyed by fire in a shocking series of events that all appears to have started with an attempted eviction.
Police sources have identified the suspect as 69-year-old Jerry Hanel, and authorities believe he has died ― likely when the home he was in went up in flames. There is no manhunt for a suspect underway.
Court documents show Hanel has a history of erratic behavior and making false 911 reports. His attorney told HNN that the suspect had delusions that he was being tracked by law enforcement.
The chaos at the gateway to Hawaii’s no. 1 tourist destination all began about 9:30 a.m. when first responders were called to a home on Hibiscus Drive.
Police sources told HNN that the suspect allegedly stabbed his landlord when she tried to evict him and then allegedly opened fire on the officers.
Witnesses saw injured officers being dragged from the home. One bystander said rescuers could be seen performing CPR on an officer in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
After ambushing the officers with gunfire, the suspect then allegedly set fire to the home.
Those flames spread quickly to several nearby properties as firefighters struggled to gain access to the site amid the active police investigation. In one video obtained by HNN, desperate residents can be seen using garden hoses to try to douse the fires attacking their homes.
At last count, at least four homes were destroyed ― reduced to all but rubble ― and several more sustained significant damage.
“It was just a tragic unfolding of events,” said resident Eric Crispin, who watched first responders rush to the scene from the rooftop of a nearby condominium.
He said as at least 20 police cars responded to the scene, he started to see smoke pouring from a home and called 911.
Within minutes, he said, “the fire just raged and spread."
On Twitter, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed his condolences to the victims.
“This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii,” Caldwell said. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department.”
A massive police presence remains at the scene, where scores of firefighters are also continuing to monitor hotspots.
When the fires were at their height, flames and thick smoke could be seen for miles.
Even before firefighters arrived, residents were spraying down their roofs hoping the fire would not spread to their homes.
One resident actually climbed onto his roof so he could spray his home with a garden hose.
Residents say the crime scene was even more chaotic.
“The first police car came and subsequently the other police cars arrived and then, this street just became a thoroughfare,” resident Brant Kelsey said.
Sources told HNN that the two officers fatally shot at the home were initially taken in extremely critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center. A third officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Dozens of police officers, including Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, were seen arriving at the hospital as the patients were transported from the Diamond Head scene.
The officers who arrived at the hospital were visibly shaken.
Several were crying, and Ballard could be seen hugging those arriving at the emergency room.
Pastor Wayne Surface, of Ohana Baptist Church, said the family of one of the officers killed is a member of his congregation who he’s known them for many years.
“They’re hurt. They’re not sure why this happened. They’re looking to the lord to provide comfort at this time,” he said.
He describes one of the officers who was killed as a “good man.”
“The family has a record of serving the community,” he said.
While a timeline of the morning hasn’t yet been released, witnesses tell HNN that soon after the shooting was reported, the home where it happened caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.
Witnesses in the area say that fire spread quickly because Honolulu firefighters were staging nearby while waiting for police to given them the OK to go in.
In addition to the homes that were damaged, several HPD vehicles were also damaged in the flames.
The condition of the landlord who was stabbed was not immediately available, but one witness said she had been stabbed in the leg.
“She was screaming, she was like get me out of here,” said Ian Felix, who ran to help the woman.
“She was really scared of what happened to her because of that person. The escalation went from a stab wound to a fire and then the two officers. It’s really sad."
