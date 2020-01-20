MLK Day events in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Metro chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosts its annual and traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. March from Birmingham City Hall to Kelly Ingram Park Monday.
The march is followed by a civil rights rally at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.
The marchers begin at 11:30 a.m. and the rally starts at noon with guest speaker the Rev. Michael Wesley of Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
At 2:00 p.m., the SCLC will also host its annual “Love Feast: Feed The Homeless and Senior Citizens” at Boutwell Auditorium.
Monday morning the City of Birmingham hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Prayer Breakfast at the BJCC North Exhibition Hall.
The breakfast included a choir and several speakers.
