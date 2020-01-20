1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at B’ham gas station Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting at a gas station.
Police say one person was killed and a second person was taken to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened at 5:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pinson Valley Parkway at a gas station. Arriving officers found one victim responsive at the scene.
Further investigating revealed an altercation between two people led to the shooting and someone fled into a wooded area after gunfire was exchanged. Birmingham police say their K9 unit searched the wooded area and found the person deceased.
The two people have not been identified.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.