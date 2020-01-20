Is Birmingham’s 100 days of Nonviolence Initiative enough?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders will again launch another 100 days of nonviolence.
The initiative kicked off Monday on the MLK Holiday.
People in Birmingham neighborhoods say they appreciate the effort but they would like to see action and less talk.
Councilman Hunter Williams says homicides and violence are more widespread across Birmingham than concentrated in just one area. Still neighborhood folks say more has to be done.
In the Wahouma Park area of the city there have been problems over the years.
Neighbor Robert Walker said, “We had four murders right in a block or two area. Most of them people are not from Birmingham. The are from Anniston, somewhere like that.”
Walker says prostitution and drugs have lead to the gun violence. In West Birmingham a new anti-violence neighborhood group says more is needed than the 100 days of nonviolence.
Susan Palmer with Neighborhood Advocates for Justice said, “We have issues. We have issues in all 99 neighborhoods. Some worse today than others.”
The 100 days of nonviolence aims to influence young people and to steer them from a life in crime.
Palmer said, “Our babies are dying. We are fighting in a new generation. We are fighting against race and that is black on black crime.”
Walker says the 100 days of nonviolence is right to go after kids, but what is needed are stable neighborhoods to keep young people on the right track.
Walker also says having more homeowners and less renters would help a community.
