FIRST ALERT: It will be a cold MLK Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting Martin Luther King Jr. Day very cold with temperatures well into the 20s. When you factor in a northerly winds at 10 mph, it makes it feel like it is five to ten degrees colder. You will want to grab a heavy coat and wear layers before you step out the door. You might also want to warm the car up before you drive to your destination. The cold weather will be the big story for the first half of this week. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. When you factor in a northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph, it will feel like it is in the 20s and low 30s for most of this afternoon. Today will be the coldest day of 2020 so far.