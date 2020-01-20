FIRST ALERT: It will be a cold MLK Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting Martin Luther King Jr. Day very cold with temperatures well into the 20s. When you factor in a northerly winds at 10 mph, it makes it feel like it is five to ten degrees colder. You will want to grab a heavy coat and wear layers before you step out the door. You might also want to warm the car up before you drive to your destination. The cold weather will be the big story for the first half of this week. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. When you factor in a northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph, it will feel like it is in the 20s and low 30s for most of this afternoon. Today will be the coldest day of 2020 so far.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for very cold temperatures tonight. Most of our models are showing overnight lows dipping into the lower 20s for most of Central Alabama. There’s a chance a few spots in north Alabama drop into the upper teens. With temperatures this cold, it might be a good idea to drip your faucets overnight. You will want to protect your pipes and bring your pets inside. With northerly winds continuing at 5-10 mph, it will feel very cold when you walk outside Tuesday morning. Feels like temperatures could be in the upper teens Tuesday morning. A few models are showing a little disturbance moving into North Alabama overnight. I think we’ll stay dry, but it would not surprise me if a few flurries showed up in North Alabama overnight. Moisture will be extremely limited, and will not pose any issues for us.
STAYING DRY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: We will slowly warm up as we head into the middle part of the week. High temperatures will remain well below average tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Wednesday morning, temperatures should be warmer with most of us in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system. Temperatures should moderate a little with highs approaching 50°F. High temperatures will likely stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday as moisture moves into the area.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the arrival for more rain to move into Central Alabama Thursday afternoon and into Friday. Rain chances will likely ramp up Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing, so it looks like Thursday will simply be a chilly rain with temperatures in the 40s. Rain will be likely during the overnight hours, and moisture will begin to move out of our area by Friday afternoon. Once the rain moves out, we look to remain dry as we head into the weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be dry and cool with high temperatures remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky over the weekend with morning lows in the 30s. By early next week, temperatures are expected to gradually warm into the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows transitioning into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Our next rain chance could develop by the middle of next week.
