Experts say don’t leave your car idling in the driveway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We can expect to see a couple more days of temperatures in the 20′s or lower.
A lot of drivers like warming up their vehicle before taking off, but is that really a good idea? A lot of people say no.
Many people they think warming up their car’s engine for five or ten minutes will help performance. That is not true, and it could end up costing you your car because a crook could take off with it.
We all are bound to see vehicles in our neighborhoods warming up and left unattended. WBRC Fox6 News went to Express Oil in Homewood to ask if is this a good idea.
“The best thing to do is maybe 30 seconds at the longest,” says Tim Jasper. “It’s going to warm up when you drive your car anyway.”
Back in 1980 many vehicles had carburetors that regulated fluids. In some cases, the cold weather caused problems. That's not the case now with fuel injection engines.
There are also concerns about gas emissions and air quality due to letting those engines idle.
WBRC Fox6 News also turned to law enforcement to ask about leaving an idling vehicle unattended. They say never do that.
"Leaving your vehicle out front like that, let it sit there and warm up,” says Jasper. “Somebody could come by and decide they need your car and take off in it."
Studies have shown vehicle thefts rise during cold weather as drivers leave their idling cars unattended. Jasper says if you have any cold weather concerns talk to the people who service your vehicle.
"We can check your fluids or check your anti-freeze and test it if you need us to," continues Jasper.
That includes checking out those tires in cold weather.
We all like a warm car to get into, but the potential cost includes engine damage and possible theft. That just doesn’t make it worth it.
