Charter bus from Ala. bursts into flames on I-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders quickly took action to control a vehicle fire in Moselle on Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials responded to the call of a charter bus fire on Sanford Road off of Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
WDAM was told the bus was carrying students from The University of Alabama traveling through Mississippi back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., fro New Orleans.
First responders said the bus driver ran over an object on the road, which caused the bus to catch fire.
After the bus driver evacuated the students, the bus became engulfed in flames.
No injuries have been reported.
The Moselle Fire Department was at the scene of the fire, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.