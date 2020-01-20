Buttermilk Lipstick: Pain Au Chocolat

Ingredients:
1/4 cup warm water
1 {1/4-oz} packet active dry yeast
4 Tbsp sugar, divided
3 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 1/3 cups room temperature buttermilk
1 lb unsalted butter, frozen
3/4 cup bittersweet chocolate morsels
1 egg, lightly beaten
Directions:
Whisk together the water, the yeast & 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Set aside. Whisk together the flour, the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar & the salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the buttermilk & the yeast mixture. Mix on Low speed 1 minute with a dough hook. The dough will be very soft & cling to the sides. Increase the speed to Medium. Blend 5 minutes. Sprinkle the dough generously with flour around the top & the sides. Use a rubber spatula to shimmy between the edges as it will be sticky. Allow it to tumble onto a well floured surface. Generously dust the top of the dough with flour & knead several times until smooth & elastic. Use a rubber spatula to begin the process then switch & use your hands. Dust with flour as necessary to prevent any sticking. The dough will feel light but springy. Shape it into a ball & place in a lightly greased bowl. Spray the dough surface with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill 8 hours or overnight.
Press the air out of the dough all over the surface. Transfer to a well floured surface. Press & shape the dough into a 10 x 15-inch rectangle. Run two sticks of the frozen butter down the large holes of a box grater. Place it in the center third portion of the dough in an even layer leaving a 1 1/2-inch border at the top & the bottom. Fold the dough into thirds, then make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. The last fold should be closest to you. Roll the dough into a 10 x 15-inch rectangle. Place the dough in the freezer. Run the remaining two sticks of the frozen butter down the large holes of a box grater. Remove the dough & place the butter in the center third portion of the dough in an even layer leaving a 1 1/2-inch border at the top & the bottom. Fold the dough into thirds. Make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. The last fold should be closest to you. Roll the dough into a 10 x 15-inch rectangle. Fold the dough into thirds. Make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. Wrap the dough in plastic & chill 1 hour. It should measure approximately 9 x 4 1/2-inches. If the dough becomes warm & the butter is exposed at anytime during the process, cover & chill it for 30 minutes.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Place the dough on a well floured surface. Roll the dough into a 10 x 15-inch rectangle. Fold the dough into thirds. Make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. Repeat the process two additional times. The dough will have a total of 6 turns. Wrap the dough in plastic & chill 8 hours or overnight.
Cut the dough in half. Wrap one piece in plastic & chill. Roll the remaining dough into a 17 x 20-inch rectangle. Trim the edges. This will not only aide in producing neat, crisp croissants but it help the dough rise properly in the oven. Cut the dough in half crosswise & lengthwise. Then repeat the process to create 8 rectangles that measure approximately 4 x 6 1/2- inches. Cut the rectangles in half lengthwise to form 16 {2 x 6 1/2-inch} strips of dough. Place 3 pieces of the chocolate across the width of the dough approximately 3/4 inch from the edge then cover it with the dough & create a gently seal. Place 3 more pieces of chocolate on the dough then roll it again to cover. Repeat a third time then position the dough seam side down. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined half sheet pan spacing 2-inches apart. Press the dough flat to aide in sealing it. Repeat with the remaining strips dough & chocolate. Brush the egg wash over the shaped dough. Let rise in a draft free spot 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until an increase by a half their original size has been achieved. Repeat the entire procedure with the remaining chilled dough.
Position one of the wire racks on the lowest position in the oven. Place a loaf pan filled with 1 1/2 inches of water on the rack. Position the remaining rack in the center. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Add 1/2 cup ice to the loaf pan & close the door quickly. Place the first pan of dough in the oven. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees & bake an additional 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining pans of dough. Cool 30 minutes.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.