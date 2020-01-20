Buttermilk Lipstick: Pain Au Chocolat

Press the air out of the dough all over the surface. Transfer to a well floured surface. Press & shape the dough into a 10 x 15-inch rectangle. Run two sticks of the frozen butter down the large holes of a box grater. Place it in the center third portion of the dough in an even layer leaving a 1 1/2-inch border at the top & the bottom. Fold the dough into thirds, then make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. The last fold should be closest to you. Roll the dough into a 10 x 15-inch rectangle. Place the dough in the freezer. Run the remaining two sticks of the frozen butter down the large holes of a box grater. Remove the dough & place the butter in the center third portion of the dough in an even layer leaving a 1 1/2-inch border at the top & the bottom. Fold the dough into thirds. Make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. The last fold should be closest to you. Roll the dough into a 10 x 15-inch rectangle. Fold the dough into thirds. Make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. Wrap the dough in plastic & chill 1 hour. It should measure approximately 9 x 4 1/2-inches. If the dough becomes warm & the butter is exposed at anytime during the process, cover & chill it for 30 minutes.