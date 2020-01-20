Birmingham barbers changing lives a haircut at a time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-area barbers are changing lives one haircut at a time.
Corey Pettway, and several other barbers spend the third Saturday of each month cutting hair from homeless men and women. The barbers have done this for the past two years. Pettway said, “when they look in the mirror, see themselves trimmed, see themselves feeling good, they smile.”
Pettway feels like homeless people get a bad rap. He suggests we all take a minute and look at things from their point of view.
"Just think of it, if you didn't have shelter yourself and you had to sleep outside in this weather last night, you're not going to be the most inviting person to talk to the next day," said Pettway.
Two years ago, Pettway and a group of other barbers met at Linn Park and cut hair for free. Since then, they’ve created the Birmingham Barber Coalition and have given free hair cuts to dozens.
Customer Daniel Johnson said, "You're out here by yourself, and you got to fend for yourself, not telling who will help, you're out here by yourself, and you don't know nobody."
Daniel Johnson says it's tough living on the streets, every day is a challenge, so when you get a blessing, it helps.
Pettway says it’s more than a haircut; people want to be treated with some respect and with love.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.