‘Armed and dangerous’: Bessemer police looking for attempted murder suspect

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are looking for an attempted murder suspect.
Police were called to the 5900 block of Greenwood Parkway SE Friday on a person shot. Officers found Cornelius Fuller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. Detectives were able to determine an argument led to a fight between Fuller and Te’Corrius Gilbert in a parking lot on Greenwood Parkway.
During the fight, police say Gilbert shot Fuller with an innocent bystander’s gun several times and ran. Warrants have been signed on Gilbert for attempted murder shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
Police say Gilbert is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows where Gilbert is should call the Bessemer Police Department’s main number at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
