Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This morning as high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front winds have become gusty out of the northwest and although the winds will remain below Wind Advisory Criteria, the Wind Chill Values will make conditions feel as if they are colder than actual air temperatures. Highs today will only range from 44-48 with much colder temperatures tonight.
The cold, dry conditions will continue through midweek but moderating temperatures and returning rain chances will be back by week’s end. In the short term, however, a ridge of high pressure will keep in place a dry, cool northwesterly wind flow and Arctic air will continue flowing into the region. Winds will remain relatively strong so temperatures will not be as cold as they might be although lows will drop to The Teens in some areas by Monday night, the coldest air since mid November. The winds will also bring Wind Chill Values into The Teens area wide.
There still appears to be some potential for an area of low pressure to form over Georgia Tuesday but with limited moisture it does not appear to be a big precipitation producer. With clear skies overnight Tuesday what heat is generated during the day will rapidly dissipate although temperatures may not be quite so cold as Monday night.
The cold dome of high pressure will push east by Wednesday and the air mass will begin to moderate as winds become more east-southeasterly in response to another approaching area of low pressure. This system will help produce more rain my Friday but the air mass will remain warm but stable so no Wintry Precipitation nor storm activity is excepted at this time.
Meanwhile, minor flooding is expected along portions of the Sucarnoochee River and Tombigbee River basins through Thursday.
