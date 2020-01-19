Sunday Morning Weather

The cold, dry conditions will continue through midweek but moderating temperatures and returning rain chances will be back by week’s end. In the short term, however, a ridge of high pressure will keep in place a dry, cool northwesterly wind flow and Arctic air will continue flowing into the region. Winds will remain relatively strong so temperatures will not be as cold as they might be although lows will drop to The Teens in some areas by Monday night, the coldest air since mid November. The winds will also bring Wind Chill Values into The Teens area wide.