One adult, two children killed in Randolph Co. wreck

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle wreck in Randolph County has claimed the lives of three people.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the accident happened on Sunday around 2:34 a.m. The accident occured on Alabama 48 near County Road 95 in Randolph County.
ALEA says that it appears the vehicle was trying to negotiate a turn at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree head on.
The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire. The vehicle was completely burned.
Three people died in the accident. Two of the three victims are children.
The Randolph County Coroner is attempting to identify the bodies at this time.
