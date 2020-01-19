A Final Ride for Wyatt Spann

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County Road 88 in Winfield, Alabama, is a quiet, meandering road. Lined with gnarly old trees and homes spread out between rolling meadows, it’s a place you go if you never want to see traffic, but Saturday might have been the busiest County Road 88 has ever been.
“It’s huge, I don’t think I’ve ever been part of anything like this with this many people turning out," said Gordo native Terry Billings.
Terry Billings is just one of 600 plus drivers that buckled up to drive by four-year-old Wyatt Spann’s home, a ride that was planned to make him smile, but instead turned into a way to celebrate his life. Wyatt passed away Thursday night from terminal brain cancer.
“It’s quite overwhelming is what it is. I’m a 30-year-old guy and this will break you down and bring you to tears," said Josh Colburn of Jasper.
Wyatt, a little boy who loved toy cars and dinosaurs, touched more lives in four short years than many do in a lifetime.
“I’ve never met him, never met his mother and father, but I’ve been touched and I think everyone in the community and this isn’t even our community, but now it’s gone world wide, so it’s made us better people," said Ken Reed from McCalla.
“He just left a testimony, and we’re all kind of connected. We’re children of God and I’m here to be connected with these people for the same purpose,” Billings added.
More than 600 drivers from across the Southeast raised more than $25,000 Saturday to help with Wyatt’s medical bills and to help raise awareness for childhood cancer.
