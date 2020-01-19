Congressman Bradley Byrne pushing for Space Force base to be built in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Space Force is still looking for a home. And many people think that Huntsville's existing mix of military and science make it the obvious choice.
The Space Force became official in December of 2019. And this week the first member of the Space Force, Air Force general John Raymond was sworn in. He will be the chief of space operations.
Byrne says America has been falling behind in space defense. And says it’s critical for our country to step it up, and says he’s confident the Rocket City will play an important part in the Space Force.
“I have been pushing the idea of Huntsville being the headquarters of it. If not the headquarters at least the location where a lot of the most important activities will occur. The Alabama congressional delegation has been extremely unified about this. We have had a very good strong push about it. I think at the end of the day Huntsville will be a huge beneficiary from it,” Byrne said.
The man Byrne is seeking to defeat, Senator Doug Jones, has also publicly expressed support for Huntsville’s efforts to get a Space Force base.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.