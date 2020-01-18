Suspects stole laptops from Walker Co. because they were bored

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say that two suspects stole laps from a school over the Christmas break.
According to authorities, video footage caught the pair entering the school and taking the items. The suspects were identified after authorities released the images to the public.
During the interview with the suspects, the two suspects confessed to breaking into the school and stealing the computers. The couple said that they committed the crime because they “were bored.”
Caleb Gilbert and Kourtney Victory are facing Felony Burglary and Theft of Property charges.
