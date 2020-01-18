Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A weaker cold front than last weekend’s will push south and into Central Alabama today. Although widespread rain is expected the coverage of these rain areas will diminish as the front pushes south and east through the area. The air will remain relatively stable meaning the chance for thunderstorms will remain limited through the day.
By tomorrow morning the front will be south and east of the region as rain chances end. A cold dome of high pressure will build into Alabama with accompanying drier air and will linger over the region through Tuesday. Although this will bring us rain-free conditions much colder air will arrive with temperatures in the 22-29 degree range during the predawn hours and highs ranging from 43-46!
Temperatures will begin to moderate Wednesday and Thursday as the high pressure moves toward New England allow for a return to a more southerly wind flow. Another developing surface low will move toward The Southeast increasing our rain chances beginning late Thursday and continuing into next Friday. Long-range forecast models limit the chance for thunderstorm development with this system as well.
Meanwhile, minor flooding is expected along portions of the Lower Black Warrior River, Sucarnoochee River, and Tombigbee River basins through Thursday. Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown.
