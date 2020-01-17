Pelham works to get more people shopping local

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Small businesses in Pelham are coming together to encourage people to shop local. Pelham’s business alliance is working with local businesses to have another small business Saturday like the national day in November.
Unfortunately the national small business day does not see much success in our state because of Iron Bowl.
This go around the Business Alliance wants business owners in Pelham to know that anyone can participate. The goal of the campaign is to inform neighbors of the importance of shopping in your city. It helps support schools, roads, city facilities and more. The business alliance says that on average, 60 cents of every dollar spent locally stays local; compared to 8 cents of every dollar spent online goes back to the state and even less goes back to your community.
Debbie Parrott works with the Pelham Business Alliance and she says the want shoppers to know what all Pelham has to offer.
“The absolute goal is to bring awareness to the residents of Pelham, to the small businesses that are here in Pelham and make them aware that they don’t have to go outside of the city limits to do their shopping. They may not realize that a certain service or provider is housed here so this will just bring awareness,” she explains.
The last day for businesses to sign up to be featured in Shop Pelham Week is March 1st. It costs $25 dollar to participate. That helps pay for signage and social media campaigns.
For all the shoppers that want to attend the shop local event it will last for one week starting March 16th.
