Local wildland firefighter describes experience fighting bushfires in Australia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local wildland firefighter has been helping crews in Australia get a handle on the massive bushfires for nearly a wee. Now he’s talking more about the experience.
Rolling walls of fire are burning through parts of Australia fueled by drought and extreme heat, with limited resources to control it.
“The amount of fire on the landscape, when you’re dealing with this many hectares over here, it’s just so much land to deal with and the terrain you just can’t run across it in a day,” said Sean Snyder, wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, Talladega Ranger District.
The bushfires aren’t something Australian fire crews can contain alone, so people like Sean Snyder deployed to help. He’s a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, Talladega Ranger District. For the next 30 days, he’s learning new lingo.
“Wildfire to a bush fire. That’s just some of the different stuff. A helitack is a helicopter over there," said Snyder.
But his main focus is fighting flames and preservation.
“Trying to help protect some of the eucalyptus land up here on their national parks and some of the historical sites in and around this area of Ovens and Bright,” said Snyder, “They don’t have the manpower we’re used to back in the United States where we just throw the world at it with multiple people.”
Their work is limited to daylight hours for safety reasons and Snyder says it’s hot, grueling and humbling.
“None of us came over for the media or any of the attention we’re getting. We just came over to help. It’s different. It’s humbling to know that people really do care for us and are happy for us,” said Snyder.
Forecasters expect rain in parts of Australia dealing with the bushfires Sunday and Monday; which is good news.
