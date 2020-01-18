Local organization holds gun buyback to get weapons off the street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening Saturday, the Southern Leadership Conference Gun Buyback program is giving anyone a chance to turn in a firearm for money.
Bishop Calvin Woods says even one gun makes a difference.
"One gun may be the difference between someone living and dying," said Woods.
Organizers say it’s the perfect time with the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. just days away. They hope to show young people that guns and violence are never the answer.
Anyone could drop off a gun at St. Joseph Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning with a chance to get up to $50 in return, no questions asked.
Birmingham City Councilor Steven Hoyt pledged $5,000 from his discretionary account to help the program pay for the guns.
"We know that last year we had 1,300 deaths from gun violence and so one is too many and indeed anything we can do to bring about unity; we need to do that," said Hoyt.
Bishop Woods says the SLC plans to hold another gun buyback program later this year. The time and place are yet to be determined.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.