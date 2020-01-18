I-59/20 Westbound lanes open Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:00 p.m. Friday night, barrels blocking the westbound lanes of the I-59/20 bridge were removed and the route was officially opened.
Governor Ivey joined a number of state and local leaders for the big ribbon cutting Friday morning. Over the past year, the closure has come with plenty of headaches for drivers coming through downtown. But the city says it was necessary because the bridges were nearly 50 years old and due for upgrades.
"This project has undoubtedly had and will continue to have a major impact on Birmingham's economy and on our quality of life,” James Fowler, with Birmingham’s Department of Transportation said. "Let's find a way to work together in order to move not only the city of Birmingham but lets move the state forward and I think this is a classic example of everyone working together, putting aside their differences for the common good of the state of Alabama,” William Parker, president of the Birmingham City Council said.
ALDOT thanks drivers for their patience over the past year.
"We are just very appreciative of what everyone has done to be patient with us while we’ve been improving the infrastructure through downtown Birmingham…We just encourage motorists to take their time, learn the new route and get familiar with them,” DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT’s Regional Engineer said.
