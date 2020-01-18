I-59/20 Westbound lanes open Friday night

"This project has undoubtedly had and will continue to have a major impact on Birmingham's economy and on our quality of life,” James Fowler, with Birmingham’s Department of Transportation said. "Let's find a way to work together in order to move not only the city of Birmingham but lets move the state forward and I think this is a classic example of everyone working together, putting aside their differences for the common good of the state of Alabama,” William Parker, president of the Birmingham City Council said.