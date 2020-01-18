Hoover sees drop in crime

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Frank Brocato said Thursday in his annual state of the city address that Hoover has seen a drop in crime.
There has been a 21% drop in robberies. That’s the fifth straight year there has been a reduction in that category.
In addition, car break-ins are down 19% and burglaries 47%.
“The best explanation that I can give is that it’s just a testament to the hard work, that our men and women put in everyday out here protecting Hoover, but it’s also to the citizens themselves,” said Lt. Keith Czeskleba.
