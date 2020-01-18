Heating and cooling your home when it’s hot, then cold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you tired of this back and forth between hot and cold weather?
You’re not the only one!
Cold air is expected to return next week.
However, there might be some advantages with this scenario, in terms of keeping your heating and cooling units working properly.
“Could be a good thing. Just keeping everything fresh, kind of finding the small problems before they get worse,” said Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service.
Adkins adds the longer the units sit idle, the more likely it is his phone will ring.
“We typically have the highest call volume when we do get this first change over. Even from heating to cooling or cooling to heating, because the equipment hasn’t run that way in a long time.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.