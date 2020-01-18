Firehouse Shelter set to open in February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tentative open date is set for the new Firehouse Shelter in Birmingham. It’s set to open February 18th with a ribbon cutting around February 13th.
City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says crews are at the point where they’re cleaning up and installing furniture at the new location off 2nd Avenue. The shelter will have more space than the current location to allow people to stay overnight.
“We were really operating with something that wasn’t designed for the purpose it’s being used for now. The new building takes all of those things into account and really provides more services to the community it serves,” said Darrell O’Quinn, City Councilor.
City leaders say the shelter will work in addition to places like Boutwell Auditorium to house people on cold days. On a cold night, Boutwell Auditorium could see upwards of 200 people and the new shelter would provide another option.
