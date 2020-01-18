Family sues Franklin County Schools, administrators over alleged racial discrimination

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a former Phil Campbell High School student is suing the Franklin County Board of Education and two school administrators for “relief from discrimination.”
Florence based attorney Hank Sherrod represents Brandi Gholston and her son in the 10-page complaint.
From unfair punishment after a fight that was caught on camera to being called the N-word and told that he belonged in the cotton field, this complaint makes strong racial allegations.
According to the lawsuit, the student was harassed and abused based on his race almost every day during his seventh and eight-grade years at Phil Campbell High. The suit also claims the reported abuse went ignored.
“It is about her son but it’s not just about her son. It’s about changing the way things are done," said Sherrod. “He understands something about the world that shouldn’t be true and he shouldn’t have to come to understand at that age.”
The student no longer attends Franklin County Schools.
The family seeks damages.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the defendants as well as the school system attorney for comment. So far we have not heard back.
Read the full complaint below.
