Candidate Profile: Businessman Stanley Adair seeks U.S. Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stanley Adair is among seven Republicans trying to win over voters in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race. He is a businessman from Northwest Alabama.
“There’s there’s a variety of things that we need to change. And we’re not going to change it as long as we continue to repeat the errors of the past," he said.
Adair takes aim at what he calls “career politicians” saying it is time for others to represent people in Washington.
“Quite frankly, you know, I think the people of Alabama along with the rest of the country are tired of the same career politicians running our government," he said. “Now I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with a career. Making a career out of working in politics, but we need some kind of common sense back."
Adair said his priorities are in line with those of President Donald Trump’s. Other Republican candidates share the same agenda.
He believes his experience as a businessman prepares him for the job. The national debt is one of Adair’s top priorities.
“We need to cut out some of this because I think it’s it’s continuing to keep us in a debt that we can’t pay,” he said.
Adair also wants to make health insurance more affordable.
“I’d like to also talk to some of these monopolies that’s got this insurance and try to see if we can’t get to where we can buy insurance across state lines for our folks,” he continued. “That would lower the premiums, you know, our drug prescription drug process is way out of whack."
There are seven Republican candidates on the primary in March. The others include Congressman Bradley Byrne, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney, and Ruth Page Nelson.
The Republican winner will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.
