B’ham non-profit looks to expand nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A non-profit founded in Birmingham to teach kids and improve struggling communities is about to expand across the country.
Build UP Ensley, a workforce training program, allows students to earn money learning construction and eventually own the homes they work on. This is one of just a handful of winners of the Fannie Mae innovation challenge.
Neither Fannie Mae nor Build UP founder Mark Martin would disclose the amount of the contract, but Martin does say it is a seven-figure contract that will allow him to roughly double his office staff and open a second school in Birmingham and beyond.
“We want to take this thing to any community where we can be helpful and where we’re needed,” says Martin. “And there are a lot of both urban communities and rural communities across the country where we think we can be helpful”.
The 6-year program allows eighth graders to start learning a range of construction skills while they earn cash and eventually acquire the homes they work on. They would graduate two years after a traditional high school program with certifications in a number of construction trades.
After starting two years ago with students in Ensley, Martin says the Fannie Mae award will allow them to start enrolling students in the Titusville and Graymont areas.
Another element of the program that caught the attention of Fannie Mae officials was Build UP’s plan to get homebuyers in over-the-mountain communities to donate stable, but smaller homes that they would demolish to build larger ones. Build UP would then move the donated home into the Birmingham neighborhoods of the students they serve.
“That’s much more cost effective for us but it’s also good for the community and good for the environment,” says Martin.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.