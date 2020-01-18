Anniston native appears in new Will Smith/Martin Lawrence film

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An actor who grew up in Anniston, and still lives in Oxford, saw his latest role hit theaters Friday.
Landon Brooks has been acting for a few years, and says Tyler Perry helped him join the Screen Actors Guild after appearing with Perry in the 2013 film “The Haves and the Have Nots.”
“From there the ball just kept rolling,” Brooks said.
He, his mother and a number of friends planned to watch his latest movie, “Bad Boys for Life,” Friday night at the Amstar 12 in the Quintard Mall in Oxford. He says his mother always encouraged him, even as she fought stage 3 cancer.
Brooks, who is currently looking for an agent, says he never thought he'd appear in a movie with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, let alone even be asked to coach Will Smith in a scene.
“He kind of just asked me about what would be going on, kind of life coaching him. So, Will, what you see on TV is really, that’s his personality. He was so humble,” recalls Brooks.
"To come from a small town like Anniston, is just mind blowing," he adds.
Brooks has previously worked for the Anniston Rescue Squad and for Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
He says that prepared him for his brief scene in "Bad Boys for Life," and for another role, a recurring role as a paramedic on the Fox TV series "The Resident," which you can see Thursday nights on WBRC.
“They took a little inner-city kid in and taught me to ride and work with them, which means a lot,” Brooks recalls.
