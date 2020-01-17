Wyatt Spann passes away

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 4-year-old from Winfield has lost his battle with cancer. Wyatt Spann died Thursday just after 7 p.m.
He was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer, in December of 2018. The cancer had already spread down to his spine. In a Facebook post from his parents Greg and Christy Spann, Wyatt went through 7 rounds of chemo, a stem cell transplant, surgeries and numerous surgeries.
Wyatt was released from St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis on Tuesday and got a hero’s welcome home from several police, fire departments and State Troopers.
A benefit ride in memory of Wyatt will be held Saturday, January 18 in Winfield.
The address is 330 Post Lane, Winfield Alabama 35594.
The registration begins at 9 a.m. and ride starts at 1 p.m.
