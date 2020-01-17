Woman convicted of almost killing her puppy “Lucky” sentenced

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County woman convicted of nearly killing her puppy will face some jail time.
Jessica Huey was found guilty of animal cruelty to a dog.
It all stems from her puppy “Lucky” almost dying due to neglect.
According to court records, Huey was sentenced to a year in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and must serve three months of that time in jail.
The remaining sentence could be suspended if her behavior is good. Court records state that’s also dependent on other factors.
Huey is also prohibited from owning any animals while under the court order and she must pay court costs totaling $1,600 which includes the bail bond fee.
Court records also state Huey has two weeks to appeal her conviction or report to the Tuscaloosa county Jail.
