Two people arrested for car break-ins stretching from Calera to Montevallo

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County law enforcement say the recent car break-ins stretching two cities are out of the ordinary because of how they happened..
Normally criminals hit up neighborhoods overnight, but all of these happened at stores or restaurants around dinner time, when people are out and about.
Calera and Montevallo police worked together to arrest Charles Bray and Julia Martin, charging them with multiple charges related to these break ins.
Calera police say the two, stole items from unlocked cars outside two restaurants in Calera.
The next day they did the same in Montevallo. Investigators say unfortunately the two had already used the stolen credit cards before they were arrested.
Sgt. Mike Mehlhoff with Calera Police Department says all of these crimes could have been prevented if people locked their doors.
“It is a very safe community, but you have these criminals that are going to pray on these safe communities because they realize that people are too trusting sometimes,” he explains.
It only takes a second for someone to take items from your car, so no matter where you are and how long you are there lock your car doors.
