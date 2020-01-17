Trent Richardson creating new platform for youth sports in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been less than a year since Birmingham lost its professional football team, but Trent Richardson is still making an impact in the community.
Richardson was a star tailback at Alabama and in the NFL before being the main source of offense for the Birmingham Iron.
The story of what Richardson has gone through is no secret, and now he wants to take the life lessons and experiences he has had on the field and off the field and give back to the community he now calls home.
By using his celebrity connections as well as connections to educational resources Trent plans on creating a new platform for youth sports to do it the right way to help train student-athletes how to be professionals as well as “pros” through the Youth Sports Alliance.
