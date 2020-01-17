Some students can now apply for scholarships through Mercedes Benz US International

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Applications are now available online for scholarships from Mercedes Benz US International, but they are not available to everyone.
Tuscaloosa County school students are hands on when it comes to career tech opportunities available to them.
“We’re just talking about companies like Mercedes, BLG and how they work,” said Donte’ Johnson, a student taking logistics at the Brookwood High School’s Career Tech Annex.
Recently students there learned that the registration window has opened for scholarships through Mercedes. MBUSI established the scholarship in 2003 to help Alabama high school seniors and dependent children of company employees who plan to continue their education in college or vocational technical school programs.
“When they get to understand that there are available scholarships to help pay for two-year education beyond high school. They get really excited about that,” said Dennis Duncan, Director of Career and Technical Education for Tuscaloosa County Schools.
If chosen, the student will get a one-time scholarship. Up to ten, $2000 scholarships will be granted each year, with half of those scholarships going to students from high schools in Tuscaloosa or Jefferson County and the other half going to children of company employees.
You can apply by going to www.mbusi.com/scholar2020.
