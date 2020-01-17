Realizing the the dream MLK events kick off Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day kick off in Tuscaloosa Friday.
The events planned for Friday and Sunday are aimed at continuing King’s fight for equality.
The Realizing the Dream Committee has quite a few celebrations planned to commemorate Dr. King’s life.
Starting Friday night the Realizing the Dream Banquet will honor several people who community members voted as real movers and shakers when it comes to continuing Dr. King’s message of unity.
Legacy award recipients are honored for promoting social justice, peace and equality.
On Sunday the Realizing the Dream concert will happen at the Moody Music concert hall at the University of Alabama beginning at 7:30 p.m.
This concert has been a hit in the past , with singers including Mary Mary, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, and John Legend performing. Jonathan McReynolds is singing this year.
The event coordinator talked about the importance of celebrating Dr. King. “Their work really uplifts our community and promotes social justice and continues to move forward Dr. King’s dream. They understand the importance of celebrating Dr. King. So as they speak and share we get a little entertainment. That’s the treat in all of this,” said Carol Agomo, UA Director of Community and Administrative Affairs.
The banquet is sold out. You can click this link for information on concert tickets.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.