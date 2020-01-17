Prosecutors to seek death penalty against the man charged with killing Tuscaloosa officer Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office intends to seek the death penalty against the man charged with killing Tuscaloosa Police officer Dornell Cousette.
The suspect, Luther Watkins, has also now asked for a judge to grant him youthful offender status in the case.
In October, Tuscaloosa County District Judge Jim Gentry decided there was enough probable cause to move the case forward and keep Watkins in jail without bond.
Investigators say in September 2019, Cousette was shot while trying to arrest Watkins.
Ed Giles, a bail bondsman who took Cousette to the home where they found Watkins testified he and Cousette found Watkins on the porch in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue. Cousette called Watkins by name and followed him when he ran inside the home. Giles says he stayed outside and heard at least three gunshots.
Officer Cousette was shot once. He was rushed to DCH Regional Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.
Other witnesses put Watkins at the scene where officer Cousette was shot and two women admitted driving Watkins to Northport DCH after he’d been shot twice.
Security cameras at the hospital showed Watkins dumping what later turned out to be 9 millimeter bullets out in the hospital parking lot.
