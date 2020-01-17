Piedmont holds Championship Celebration for football team

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Regardless if you were on the football field or not, when Piedmont won the 3A State Championship in December, it was a victory for the community.
“Everybody in our town has a piece of this whether if you’re a fan or someone that helps on Friday nights. Piedmont is a close community and this is for everyone,” said Piedmont head football Coach Steve Smith.
Friday morning, teachers, students, Piedmont city officials and the AHSAA gathered at the school to celebrate “Piedmont Day," a day recognizing the football team for winning the fourth state championship in school history.
“This one was special. This is my senior year and it was my last chance to win a state championship. So it’s awesome to say that you played your last football game as a winner because many people don’t get to say that,” said Piedmont wide receiver Silas Thompson.
Each of Piedmont’s state championships carry a lot of meaning, but its the 2019 team that head coach Steve Smith says is special.
“We had so many young guys playing on the field at the same time and for them to overcome the obstacles and the odds that were stacked against them, it’s a unique championship, and I’m so proud of these guys,” Smith added.
As Smith’s dad wiped away tears, he said it serves as a reminder of all those who laid the foundation before him.
“I’m a family person and I’m just blessed that my mom and dad are still around to enjoy this with us, it means a lot to me,” Smith said.
From proclamations to a new championship sign welcoming you to Piedmont, the community says they’re home of champions on and off the field.
