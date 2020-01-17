Oxford celebrates 6A football championship with special ceremony

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Yellow Jackets held a special ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing the football team and their 6A State Championship win over Spanish Fort in December.
Oxford finished the season 14-1 to capture the school’s first state championship in 26 years.
“I love celebrating these kids," said Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge. "They’ve accomplished so much this year. I’m elated for the seniors and this team. I’m blessed to be a jacket.”
