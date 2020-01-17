Olive Garden: Shrimp Scampi

INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 pounds of medium fresh shrimp, shelled
2 tablespoons of olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
1/2 cup of white wine
3 cloves of garlic, crushed
3 tablespoons of parsley, finely chopped
1 pinch of crushed red pepper
4 ounces butter
1/2 pounds of angel hair pasta (cooked according to package directions)
Salt and pepper to taste
PROCEDURES
Heat oil in a saute pan. Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Do not brown. Add butter, wine, red pepper, salt and pepper and reduce by half.
Add shrimp and cook 1-2 minutes until fully cooked.
Transfer pasta to plate and top with shrimp mixture.
