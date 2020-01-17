Olive Garden: Shrimp Scampi

By WBRC Staff | January 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:31 AM

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds of medium fresh shrimp, shelled

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 cup of white wine

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

3 tablespoons of parsley, finely chopped

1 pinch of crushed red pepper

4 ounces butter

1/2 pounds of angel hair pasta (cooked according to package directions)

Salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURES

Heat oil in a saute pan. Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Do not brown. Add butter, wine, red pepper, salt and pepper and reduce by half.

Add shrimp and cook 1-2 minutes until fully cooked.

Transfer pasta to plate and top with shrimp mixture.

