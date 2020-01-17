‘I want to commend the victim in this case that had the courage to stand up to this man’: Gordo man sentenced in strangulation case

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - 27-year-old Hunter Vickers, of Gordo, was sentenced to ten years in prison after he abused and strangled a woman.
Vickers was convicted by a jury in October 2019.
The victim in the case said she had been physically abused and strangled to the point of asphyxiation by Vickers. She also said he forcibly took her phone when she tried to call for help.
Andy Hamlin, District Attorney for the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama said, “I also want to commend the victim in this case that had the courage to stand up to this man in court and tell a jury her story. Her story and her voice have been heard and justice has been served.”
Vickers was convicted of Domestic Violence by Strangulation or suffocation, Theft of Property 1st Degree, Robbery 3rd Degree, and Interfering with a Domestic Violence Emergency Call.
