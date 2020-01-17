Hoover City leaders approve redevelopment for Bluff Park shopping center

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover City Council approved plans to redevelop the Bluff Park Village Shopping Center.
According to the city, this is a $9.5 million investment into the community. Part of it involves revitalizing the existing shopping center, with new shops, green space and making it walkable by connecting it to the nearby neighborhoods. The nearby Piggly Wiggly will be relocated to the shopping center and expanded.
During Thursday’s meeting, a restaurant owner also announced his plans to move in. This will add a sandwich and salad restaurant to the area.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of a historic deal in a historic neighborhood,” said Mayor Frank Brocato.
“Redevelop an area that desperately needs it and help this area boom and bring more commercial development into the area,” said Councilman Curt Posey.
The new Piggly Wiggly is expected to open in May 2021. The location in the Shades Mountain Plaza is expected to remain open until construction at the new location is done.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.