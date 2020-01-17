Free training for management and leadership jobs in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A free job training is being offered in Shelby County that could give you the skills you need to be promoted. It is available to anyone. So if you are a company with a young manager who needs to grow, or if you’re looking to get into management this free training could be perfect for you.
The Leadership Skills Program is being offered through the Shelby County Chamber and it is designed by the state’s Department of Commerce and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Office. The leadership courses focus on skills that all leaders, supervisors, or managers need to be more effective, such as leadership communication, teamwork, and leading multiple generations.
Kirk Mancer works with the Shelby County Chamber and he says there are three levels of the leadership course offered and the first level starts in February.
“It runs the gamut. There are soft skills like being able to work in a group dynamic. How to be a leader. Not everyone necessarily knows what that requires to be a leader within an organization. So the good news is in this leadership one course you’re going to get those basics,” Mancer says.
Level One it is a two-day commitment from 8:00-4:00 and is on February 19 and 20. You are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible because it is first come first serve.
You can sign up by calling the Shelby County Chamber at 205.663.4542 or clicking on this link.
