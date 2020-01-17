FIRST ALERT: Widespread rainfall expected Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies, along with a few scattered, light showers. Early-morning temps were in the the 40s to 50s in most location, with winds coming at us out of the southeast averaging around 10 mph.
Today looks like our cloud deck is going to hang in there, so we’re going with mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 58-degrees expected, and winds subsiding to about 5-10 mph.
Weak high pressure is expected to build in today, which will help to dry out our area today, at least temporarily.
A trough of low pressure is headed our direction and this could bring showers again to our forecast as early as late tonight into early Saturday morning.
We will likely see widespread rainfall Saturday, with highs in the low 60s and SE winds becoming west during the afternoon. We could see wind gusts at times over 20 mph.
Instability looks to be low so far with this system, so I don’t think we will see too many thunderstorms.
This is being driven by a cold front, and after the rain we should experience much colder air by Sunday.
Sunday will likely begin with overcast skies, with gradual clearing during the day. Look for a blustery day, with highs topping out in the upper 40s.
The first half of next week is expected to be much colder than our unseasonably warm past few weeks.
Expect lows in in the 20s and highs in the 40s to low 50s.
Have a great weekend!
