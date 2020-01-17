Developer weighs in on growth at Crossplex Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The question is often bounced around; what does future development look like at Crossplex Village? If you ask the developer, it’s been slow, but it’s happening.
Bob Nesbitt says they have one more space to fill in the building that houses Domino’s before that building is full. They’re working to get interest from future tenants before they break ground on their next tenant building space.
He wouldn’t give specifics on what could come, citing concerns about potential business negotiations and because they’re still waiting on more business to even consider the area. But did say they’re still actively working to get a restaurant and bar that could go by the hotel.
Nesbitt says he got the building permit Thursday to move forward on building the Walgreens and getting a chain grocery store is on their immediate goal list this year.
It’s been an ongoing process to get tenants since Crossplex Village opened back in 2018. He says it’s been a slow progress because it’s been harder to get businesses to fill up the empty storefronts.
“If you look at what happened over the last 2 years - compared to what’s happened over the last 20 years then you have to be a believer because it actually happened and it’s there and tenants are coming, but they’re coming at a slower rate than they would in areas that are already very well established from a commercial standpoint," Bob Nesbitt, Developer.
He says ideally, he’d love to see the space built out in the next 3 years but it depends on the market. Nesbitt says he hopes to use the success of the hotel as a draw because it’s reporting 80 percent occupancy rates. He says that could show businesses that people not only live in the area, but are coming to the area.
Nesbitt says future development of an apartment space in that area has been taken off the master plan because it’s not what city leaders said they wanted.
