Birmingham warming station to open Sunday evening
Boutwell Auditorium will serve as a warming station beginning Sunday.
By WBRC Staff | January 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 1:21 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As colder weather approaches, The City of Birmingham will open a warming station.

The warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium will open the nights of Sunday, January 19th; Monday, January 20th and Tuesday, January 21st.

Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd and will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. all three nights.

Organizers will accept donated snacks, sandwiches and bottled water on all three days.

