Birmingham warming station to open Sunday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As colder weather approaches, The City of Birmingham will open a warming station.
The warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium will open the nights of Sunday, January 19th; Monday, January 20th and Tuesday, January 21st.
Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd and will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. all three nights.
Organizers will accept donated snacks, sandwiches and bottled water on all three days.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.