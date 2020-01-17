AAATC’s turkey noodle soup

Turkey noodle soup
Ingredients:
2 qts turkey stock
1/2 lb turkey meat, cut up
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced onion
1 cup diced carrots
1 Tbsp salt [Depending on the salt content of your stock]
2 cups cavatappi pasta
Directions:
We had roast turkey earlier in the week, so we made stock with the leftover turkey. Bring your stock to a boil, add turkey, vegetables and reduce heat. Add pasta and cook for about 10 minutes. Garnish with herbs and serve with a grilled cheese sandwich. This will come in handy with the change in the weather. Enjoy!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.