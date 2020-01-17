AAATC’s turkey noodle soup

AAATC's turkey noodle soup
By WBRC Staff | January 17, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 2:22 PM

Turkey noodle soup

Ingredients:

2 qts turkey stock

1/2 lb turkey meat, cut up

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced carrots

1 Tbsp salt [Depending on the salt content of your stock]

2 cups cavatappi pasta

Directions:

We had roast turkey earlier in the week, so we made stock with the leftover turkey. Bring your stock to a boil, add turkey, vegetables and reduce heat. Add pasta and cook for about 10 minutes. Garnish with herbs and serve with a grilled cheese sandwich. This will come in handy with the change in the weather. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.