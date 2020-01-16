Watch Alabama celebrate after knocking off #4 Auburn 83-64 Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama men’s basketball team notched its biggest win of the season as it toppled No. 4 Auburn, 83-64, Wednesday night in front of a raucous, sold out crowd inside Coleman Coliseum.
It marked the Crimson Tide’s first victory over a team ranked in the Associated Press top four since it defeated then No. 1 Stanford in the 2004 NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2004.
Sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. led the team with 25 points, along with a team-leading three assists. Junior Herbert Jones grabbed 14 points and 12 boards to record his second double-double of the season. Alex Reese shot 3-of-6 from deep and finished with 13 points, while graduate senior Beetle Bolden added 11 off the bench.
Auburn was led by Isaac Okoro’s 13 points on the night and Austin Wiley who finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 boards.
