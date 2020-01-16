Authorities actively searching for suspect in connection to Paighton Houston’s death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a suspect in connection to the death of Paighton Houston.
Capt. David Agee says a warrant is issued for 50-year-old Fredrick Hampton, who is expected to be charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a class C felony.
The sheriff’s office is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. with more information.
Houston went missing on December 21 and her body was found buried in shallow grave behind a home in Hueytown on January 3.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.