Tuscaloosa authorities investigating after video of a sexual assault found

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent crimes unit is investigating a sexual assault that was apparently recorded.
A woman reported to Northport police that her ex-boyfriend secretly recorded raping her. The videos were found on a phone.
Eric Matthew Stewart, 31, faces rape and voyeurism charges.
According to court documents, the woman found several videos on Stewart’s phone that also showed her sleeping and snoring.
While she slept, investigators stated Stewart raped her and recorded the whole thing without her consent.
Court documents state she doesn’t recall any memories of Stewart sexually assaulting her, which is why she was more startled when she saw herself on tape not awake or alert while it happened.
Court documents go on to state the victim was able to identify Stewart’s body parts in the videos, ultimately leading to Stewart’s arrest.
