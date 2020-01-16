TuscAlert adds storm shelter registration feature

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County’s Emergency Management Team has some new changes to their alert website and it involves storm shelters .
The new upgrades to the TuscAlert website allows people to register their storm shelter and use the interactive map to find shelters in their community.
Users can also sign up for TuscAlert from the site to receive updates on emergency threats and important community updates through a phone call, text message, or email alerts.
With this new website, people can easily contact EMA, locate local storm shelters, and find emergency safety tips.
Also after installing a storm shelter or safe room at your home, church, or business, it is a good idea to register your shelter through this website.
It does not make the shelter publicly visible, but registering does allow first responders to know the shelter location so they can check for occupants after a disaster when shelters may not be visible due to debris cover.
If you’re interested in signing up for TuscAlert’s new storm shelter feature click here.
