Suspect wanted in Dallas Co. after fleeing gas station with more than $12K

Dallas County Investigators say that at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday, an unknown masked subject entered the Marathon Gas Station located in the 4000 Block of Highway 80 East armed with a rifle. The suspect can be seen on video aiming the alleged rifle at the clerk behind the window as well as pointing at another employee inside the business. Moments later the suspect leans over the counter with the weapon before making a gesture towards the clerk behind the counter with their hand and then going over the counter themself. The video ends immediately afterward.