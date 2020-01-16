Suspect wanted in Dallas Co. after fleeing gas station with more than $12K

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information that leads to the identification of a suspect captured on video surveillance fleeing a gas station after demanding money.
Dallas County Investigators say that at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday, an unknown masked subject entered the Marathon Gas Station located in the 4000 Block of Highway 80 East armed with a rifle. The suspect can be seen on video aiming the alleged rifle at the clerk behind the window as well as pointing at another employee inside the business. Moments later the suspect leans over the counter with the weapon before making a gesture towards the clerk behind the counter with their hand and then going over the counter themself. The video ends immediately afterward.
Investigators say the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the clerk to give him the store’s money. The suspect fled the business with over $12,000, investigators said.
The suspect was seen on the video wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes with a black mask pulled over their face and tan-colored gloves on their hands. The suspect can be seen with a tan-colored bag around their arm.
If you have any information regarding the identity and location of this suspect, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
