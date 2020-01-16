St. Clair County now allows emergency 911 text messages

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County’s 911 center, in addition to taking emergency calls, now accepts emergency text messages.
It allows people to text 911 when they can’t make a typical phone call for whatever reason.
The text messages show up on a screen that can even find and display a map from where the text messages originate. When it was demonstrated, the point of origination was displayed in a green circle.
Sheriff Billy Murray says he and the state’s 911 association still prefer people to make phone calls, but understand there may be instances where that isn’t possible.
"In the event that there's not an opportunity to do that, a situation where there's a medical emergency and you're not able to talk, or you're in immediate danger where you simply cannot make a phone call, this will allow you to send a text into our 911 center," Murray says.
Murray says it's another crime fighting and emergency response tool the residents can use.
He says his office is sampling the text messages they get over the next three months.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.